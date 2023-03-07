Two People Were Injured In A Head-on Collision After An Intoxicated Guy Attempted To Pass In A No-passing Zone

On Sunday evening, an impaired driver collided head-on into another vehicle, causing injuries to two persons in the other vehicle.
According to the spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, Stephanie Fryer, the victims of the incident were travelling on Milpond Road around 7 p.m. when it occurred.
The drunk driver was attempting to pass other vehicles in an area where passing is prohibited and ended up slamming into the vehicle that belonged to the victims.
According to Fryer, Abel E. Ceron-Aguilera, 48, was taken into custody and charged with harm by impaired use of a vehicle and first-offense operating while intoxicated.
The victims have been harmed, but it is anticipated that they will be okay.
Read More: