Two People Were Killed And Six Others Were Injured In A Shooting At A Home Party In Georgia Attended By More Than 100 Youngsters

More than one hundred youngsters were present at a home party in Douglas County, Georgia, on Saturday when a shooting took place, according to the authorities. Two individuals were murdered and six others were injured as a result of the incident.
Authorities stated that a confrontation at the home party in Douglasville, a city approximately 20 miles west of Atlanta, was the catalyst for the shooting that occurred there.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) issued a request in a news release asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department. The agency stated that information about the incident is “extremely limited,” prompting the request.
WXIA, a CNN affiliate, reported that following the shooting, partygoers who had been shot could be seen in the yards of nearby homes.
The owner of the property said to WXIA that they had thrown a Sweet 16 party for their daughter and that they chose to halt the celebration at 10:00 p.m. because they believed that some of the guests were consuming marijuana during the party.
Read More:
- 1 Death And 2 Serious Injuries Resulted From A Stampede Caused By Concerns Of Gunfire In Rochester
- A Couple From Hayward Is Suing The Tour Boat Company For Leaving Them Stranded In The Water
The homeowner told WXIA that the shooting took place in a cul-de-sac outside of the residence, but it is unknown whether or not there were any adults present at the time of the incident.
According to DCSO, the incident is still the subject of a “very intensive inquiry.”
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.