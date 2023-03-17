Two Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault and Homicide in Washington Park’s 2020 Death of Ee Lee

Two teens admitted to killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Washington Park in September 2020 on Thursday.
Kevin Spencer, who is now 17 years old, and Kamare Lewis, who is now 19, both pleaded guilty to lesser charges of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and second-degree sexual assault as a party to a crime. They were first charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault. If found guilty, they could have gone to prison for life.
A criminal complaint says that on September 16, 2020, Ee Lee was lying on a blanket in Washington Park when six people, including Spencer and Lewis, came up to her. The group started bothering 36-year-old Lee before Lewis and Spencer started punching, kicking, and hitting her with sticks. Lee was also attacked in a sexual way.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Two plead guilty to sexual assault, homicide in Ee Lee's 2020 death in Washington Park https://t.co/MwE2ob7El4 via @journalsentinel
— Lou Saldivar (@LouQ) March 17, 2023
After the attack, they saw Lee had trouble breathing and was gurgling. Before leaving the crime scene, the group moved her near the pond in the park to try to hide what they had done.
The complaint said that later, a member of the group called 911 to say that Lee had been found there and was hurt. Lee was breathing when first responders found him. She died on September 19, 2020, from her injuries. In February 2021, Spencer and Lewis were charged. An autopsy showed that Lee’s death was caused by a blow to the head.
Spencer will hear his sentence on June 2. On June 16, Lewis is going to get his sentence.
