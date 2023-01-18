Two Racine Police Officers Shot, One Man Arrested

After a gunfight with other cops during a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday night, two Racine police officers had non-life-threatening wounds.
Around 10:46 p.m., according to the Racine Police Department, officers were dispatched to West Boulevard and Gillen Street. after receiving a call reporting a domestic incident during which a gun had been fired.
Officers were greeted by a woman who claimed her husband was inside with their kids when they arrived.
Following an hour or so of talks between the individual and Racine police, the man inside opened fire on the officers. After being hit, two Racine police officers were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Eventually, the man was persuaded to leave the house unharmed and was sent to the hospital for observation. Police say that both the mother and the kids are secure.
Charges against the individual are currently being reviewed.
The cops who were shot at by police were not identified.
