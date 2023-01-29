Two Shot At East Wichita Nightclub

KWCH – WICHITA, Kan. Two victims are in serious condition, according to Wichita Police, following a gunshot at the Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita.
A 34-year-old victim was sent with critical wounds to a nearby hospital. Additionally, a victim, 36, was admitted to the hospital with critical wounds.
Officers were called to the nightclub on Saturday night, according to the police, at about 10:45. Police indicate that 900 individuals attended the club for a planned musical performance.
Due to the attendees, there were already officers at the club.
According to Capt. Jason Stephens, “When the cops arrived, they established that there were two sizable groups of people fighting among themselves. During this significant commotion, one unidentified person armed with a handgun fired rounds into the crowd, striking our two victims.
Anyone with information or who saw the shooting is urged to contact Wichita Police or Crimestoppers by calling 316-267-2111.
