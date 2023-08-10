Two Shot at Philadelphia House Doorway, Including 4-year-old Kid

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking into a shooting that left two people injured, one of them was a 4-year-old girl. Wednesday night at 9:40 p.m., on the 2000 block of Clementine Street, a shooting occurred.
When shots were fired at the home, the youngster and the 24-year-old male were standing in the doorway, as reported by the police. After being shot in the stomach, the youngster was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where her status was reported to be stable.
The man took a bullet to the gut and another to the leg. His condition was stable enough for transport to a local hospital. According to police estimates, about 15 rounds were fired.
According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, both victims are residents of the home where they were shot.
“The home where both of these victims were standing when they were shot was also struck several times by gunfire. So it appears that the shooter or shooters were intentionally firing gunshots at this property,” added Small.
There have been no reported arrests. The suspect or suspects may have gone in a dark-colored vehicle, according to the police.
