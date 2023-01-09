Two Snowmobilers Killed In Avalanche In Colorado

Teams of dogs and rescue helicopters assisted with the weekend searches close to Winter Park, Colorado. On Saturday, the potential for avalanche conditions in the area was “considerable”. Local emergency responders said that two snowmobilers who were in a recreational area close to the town of Winter Park, Colorado, were killed on Saturday after being buried by an avalanche.
According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado was found on Saturday and was declared dead there. Due to weather and safety concerns, emergency personnel was unable to search for the second body on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Locals assisted in the weekend search, along with dog and helicopter rescue teams.
The death of a second guy, 52, was discovered before 11 a.m. on Sunday as recovery work began. The avalanche was the second fatal one this season in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Brett Schroetlin issued the following post on Facebook: “Those recreationally in our backcountry are encouraged to routinely monitor the conditions and follow the counsel of our avalanche professionals.”
The two snowmobilers were riding close to the town of Winter Park, which is about 70 miles west of Denver, in the vicinity of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake. As of Sunday night, their names had not been made public. The county coroner’s office will officially announce the reasons and manners of each death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two of the four victims who were caught in an avalanche in December were buried beneath the snow. At the scene, a 44-year-old guy was pronounced deceased, and witnesses and family members managed to save the other person. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s forecast for the area on Saturday, the avalanche risk was rated as “considerable.”
The information center warned that “any steep slope with smooth, bulbous pillows of snow atop weak snow at the ground is questionable; a modest avalanche can quickly ignite a larger, more lethal slide.” “Before you cause an avalanche, you may not see any indicators of unstable snow, such as cracking or slumping.”
In Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, there were 17 avalanche-related fatalities during the winter of 2021–2021, down from 37 the year before.
