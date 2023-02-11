Two Teenagers Were Shot In The Old City District Of Philadelphia

Two youths were reportedly shot on Friday night in the Old City district of Philadelphia, according to the police.
The incident took place at 1 Chestnut Street shortly after 8 o’clock in the evening.
A right hand wound was inflicted on one of the victims, a man who was 14 years old.
The other victim, a boy who was 19 years old, was wounded in the right thigh. He was injured by a gunshot.
Both adolescents were transported to Jefferson Hospital, where their conditions were reported as being stable.
There was no information provided regarding the events leading up to this shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Read More:
- Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide
- The Video Contradicts The Littleton Police Department’s Statement About The Fatal Police Shooting