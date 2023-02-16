Two Tennessee National Guard Members Died In A Helicopter Crash In Alabama

According to information provided by the Tennessee National Guard on Wednesday, two members of the Tennessee National Guard were among those who perished when their helicopter went down during a training mission in northern Alabama.
According to a press release issued by the Tennessee National Guard, the UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter went down around 3 o’clock in the afternoon in Huntsville, Alabama, close to the intersection of Highway 53 and Burwell Road.
According to the announcement, there were no other service members or civilians hurt in the event, and the investigation into the crash is being conducted by both federal and local authorities.
“We are extremely grieved by the loss of Two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this tragic tragedy,” the adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, said in a statement. “Our sympathies are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy.”
“We ask Tennesseans to join us in helping their families during this time of unimaginable tragedy,” the statement reads. “We are asking for your help.”
According to Don Webster, who works for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., who was quoted by CNN, the helicopter was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters got at the scene, and the first responders discovered the charred corpses of two people inside.
Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and deputies from the Madison County sheriff’s office were dispatched to the scene of the accident, according to a statement issued by the agency.
CNN received confirmation of the crash from Brent Patterson, a spokesperson for the Madison County sheriff’s office, earlier on Wednesday. Patterson also stated that there were no survivors in the accident.
According to Webster, since there are multiple organisations that operate helicopters in the region, it took the authorities some time to determine who owned the chopper that was involved.
He stated that because the helicopter had been entirely destroyed, there were no markings that were visible on it, which made the search to identify it even more difficult.
