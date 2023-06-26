Two Women Found Murdered in California Home During Welfare Check

The bodies of two women were discovered in a home in Fresno County after a welfare check was requested, authorities said. The Kerman Police Department responded to a call at a home near the intersection of West Kearney Boulevard and South Del Norte Avenue in Kerman, a town located about 16 miles west of Fresno, on Thursday morning.
No one answered the door when the police knocked, so they barged in. After searching the house, they found the deaths of 74-year-old Linda Thrash and her 57-year-old niece, Kandi Pombo.
Both ladies exhibited injuries “consistent with a homicide,” according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the sheriff’s office think the women were intentionally singled out. “this is not a random act,” the department added, “is not a joke.”
There are no known suspects or persons of interest at this time.The revelation has saddened the family, according to Gwyn Runner, Pombo’s sister, who spoke to KFSN. According to Runner, Pombo died of leukemia.
“You know, she was always there for all of us, and we’re going to miss her very much,” Runner told the TV station. Detective Oscar Iniguez of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 559-600-8201 if anyone has any leads. The Valley Crime Stoppers website also accepts anonymous tips.
How do you stay up with what’s happening in California? Follow the California Examiner on Twitter to learn about current events in California.
The following are some other articles from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:
- ABQ Man Charged With Threatening P*rnographic Video Store Staff as “Michael Jackson”
- Accident on I-25 Near Downtown Colorado Springs Kills One Person