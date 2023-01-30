Two Women From The Chicago Area Were Among Three People Killed In A Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Sunday morning’s shooting at a short-term rental home close to Beverly Hills resulted in the deaths of three persons, including two ladies who were originally from the Chicago metropolitan region.
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victims have been identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29 from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26 from Buckeye, Arizona. All three victims are from the state of Illinois.
The three women and seven other persons were killed in a shooting that took place early on Saturday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Beverly Hills police department, the shooting took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a short-term rental home located in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, which is located north of Beverly Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five females were there when the vehicle was struck; four of them were sitting inside the vehicle, while the other two were standing outside.
According to a report by the Associated Press, all three bodies of the deceased were discovered inside the vehicle that had been parked in front of the house.
Following the assault, all four people who were injured were listed as being in critical condition. According to the police, two of them drove themselves to the hospital for medical treatment, while the other two were transported there by an ambulance.
By the middle of the morning on Saturday, two of the patients had reached a stable condition.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, “We can confirm that this was a gun battle where the victims were shot.” “We are able to confirm that this was not a situation involving an active shooter or incident.”
It was not possible to obtain any information regarding the shooter or shooters, and neither the ages nor the genders of the victims have been made public.
