Two Women Who Had Been Missing For Days Were Found Safe Next To A Lake In Maine

Two ladies who were reported missing on Wednesday have been located safe and sound in the vicinity of a lake in the state of Maine.
Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela Bussell, age 50, were found near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, Maine, on Sunday evening.
This was five days after it was initially reported that they were lost while driving between the borders of Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Both women were wearing dark clothing and had long hair.
The Topsham Police Department informed the public through a post on their Facebook page that the woman is currently being transported to a medical facility with the assistance of the Maine Warden Service.
After spending the afternoon of Tuesday purportedly driving between the borders of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, the two women were reported missing for the first time early on Wednesday morning by police in Topsham, which is located in the state of Maine.
Both Woman Have Intellectual Disabilities
According to the reports of the police, the women were attempting to locate their way to the Maine Mall. The members of the New Hampshire law enforcement agency made several attempts to guide the women back to their houses in Topsham, but they were unsuccessful.
The relatives of the two women told police that both of their daughters had intellectual problems and have a tendency to get lost and become confused when following directions.
