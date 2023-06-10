Two Wounded in Nighttime Clintonville Shooting, Both Expected to Recover

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in the 600 block of Oakland Park Avenue in Clintonville. They are now getting better.

Police say that when they got there at 12:20 a.m., a 19-year-old woman had been shot in the head and an 18-year-old guy had been shot in the neck. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where cops said their conditions were stable and they were expected to live. There was no list of candidates.

Just east of Indianola Avenue and north of East North Broadway is where the action takes place.

