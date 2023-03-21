Two Young Muncie Men Arrested in Teen’s Shooting

MUNCIE, IN — Two Muncie teens were arrested Monday night after a third teen was shot.
Arjay Junior Graham and Justyn MyKel Johnson, who are both 18, have been charged with criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.
According to Muncie’s deputy police chief, Melissa Pease, several gunshots were heard around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the area of 16th and Ebright streets in Delaware County.
Then, a report came in about a person who had been shot in the 2200 block of South Hackley Street. The victim, who is 19 years old, was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital by ambulance. On Tuesday, he was said to be in stable condition.
Graham and Johnson were arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail. On Tuesday, Graham was still being held with a $25,000 bond.
Johnson was Freed on Tuesday
After paying a $25,000 bond, Johnson was freed early on Tuesday morning.
Pease says that two other teenagers, ages 17 and 16, were also held.
The tweet below confirms the news:
NEW TODAY: Two young #Muncie men, both 18, arrested in local teen's shooting. https://t.co/NlM52NlDm2 pic.twitter.com/y3cmzjOG7q
— Douglas Walker (@DouglasWalkerSP) March 21, 2023
Johnson told police in an affidavit that he and Graham were driving on the south side of the city when they heard a gunshot and “saw a group of people walking in the street.”
Johnson said that after that, he and Graham got out of their car and started firing guns.
A city police officer wrote that Johnson and Graham “were driving through the area when they saw the people on foot.”
The Muncie men “could have gotten away from the situation since they were in a moving car, but they got out of the car and started shooting instead,” the officer said.
Pease asked anyone who knew anything about what happened on Monday to call the detective division of the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.
