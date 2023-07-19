Amber Alert: Tyler Police and CPS Search for Missing Baby

In Tyler, Texas, a concerning situation has emerged as authorities seek the public’s help in locating a missing 11-month-old baby named Jamar Ross. The Tyler Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services on July 14, indicating that they were to take custody of the child from his residence on West Mims Street.
However, upon arrival, they discovered that Jamar was not present, and it appears that he is now in the care of his 26-year-old mother, Tarhondia Jackson. In response to the alarming situation, a Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert to expedite the search for the missing child. The authorities have provided descriptions to aid in identifying Jamar and his mother.
Jamar Ross is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His mother, Tarhondia Jackson, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes. The urgency to find Jamar stems from the concern for his well-being and safety, given the circumstances of his mother not surrendering him to Child Protective Services.
See the tweet below for confirmation that an AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old boy:
AMBER ALERT | Police in Tyler, Texas want you to take a look at this photo. It’s an 11-month-old boy who is now the subject of an AMBER Alert. https://t.co/6b7RwTIBmi
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) July 18, 2023
As the search intensifies, the public’s assistance becomes crucial in providing any relevant information that could lead to the safe recovery of the child. Any sightings or information should be reported immediately to the Tyler Police Department or relevant authorities.
Local communities and media outlets are urged to share the Amber Alert widely to ensure that as many people as possible are aware of the situation and can help in the search. The well-being of a child is at stake, and the collective efforts of the community can play a significant role in reuniting Jamar Ross with Child Protective Services and ensuring his safety and welfare.
