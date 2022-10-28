Tyra Banks Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The American Actress In 2022?

Tyra Banks is an American actress, singer, model, and businesswoman who works in the media. Banks got her start as a fashion model, but TV is where she made her money.

Early Life

Banks was born in Inglewood, California, on December 4, 1973. When she was still in high school, she started modeling. Four modeling agencies turned her down before she finally got a contract with L.A. Models. Then, when she was 16, she signed with Elite Model Management, which was based in Paris. After that, she moved to Milan.

Her first time on the runway was at the 1991 Paris Fashion Week. During her first season on the runway, she was in 25 shows.

Success

In 1993, Banks signed a deal with CoverGirl, an American cosmetics company. A few years later, she went back to the United States to do more commercial modeling.

Banks is one of the few black models who have become a “supermodel.” She has been on the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Spanish Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and other magazines over the years.

She has walked in fashion shows for Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Valentino, Fendi, Isaac Mizrahi, and Giorgio Armani, among many others. She has also been in ads for Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Victoria’s Secret, Pepsi, Nike, and a lot of other companies.

She was the first black model to be on the covers of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and GQ magazine, which came out for the first time in 1997 and 1996, respectively.

Banks’ success as a model gave her the chance to try new things and led to her appearing on TV a lot. She got her start on TV when she played Jackie Ames, an old friend of Will Smith’s, on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire. She was on the show seven times.

Her first movie role was in John Singleton’s drama Higher Learning, which came out in 1994. In the Disney movie Life-Size, which came out in 2000, she played Eve, a doll that came to life, with Lindsay Lohan.

Life-Size 2 came out eight years after the first movie, and Banks was in it. She has also been in Love Stinks (1999), Love & Basketball (2000), Coyote Ugly (2000), Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), and more.

Banks got a certificate without a degree from Harvard Business School in 2004 so that she could start her cosmetics company, Tyra Beauty. Her online store for cosmetics, tyra.com, opened in 2015.

Banks started Ty Ty Baby Productions as well (now operating as Bankable Productions). The production company was in charge of making both America’s Next Top Model, which debuted in 2003, and The Tyra Banks Show, which aired during the day (2005–2010). Banks has been the host for 23 of the show’s 24 seasons so far.

Banks won two Daytime Emmy Awards for The Tyra Banks Show in 2008 and 2009 for an outstanding information talk show. At the time, she was making about $18 million a year as a host and from her other jobs.

Time magazine has ranked Banks as one of the most powerful people in the world many times. She is one of four African Americans and seven women who have gotten this kind of recognition over and over again.

She also hosted two seasons of the reality TV show America’s Got Talent, taking over for Nick Cannon, who had been in charge for eight seasons in a row.

Banks have also been on Mexico's Next Top Model, Vietnam's Next Top Model, Asia's Next Top Model, Korea's Next Top Model, Australia's Next Top Model, and The New Celebrity Apprentice as a judge or consultant.

Her charity, the Tyra Banks TZONE, teaches people how to be leaders and learn important life skills. She also set up the Tyra Banks Scholarship to help African-American girls go to Immaculate Heart High School, which is where she went to school.

In August 2016, Banks agreed to give a talk at Stanford University about personal branding as a guest lecturer.

Banks told Entertainment Tonight that she was changing her modeling name to “BanX” in 2019. This was after she came out of retirement to pose for one of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition covers.

Personal Life

Banks dated Norwegian photographer Erik Asla in the 2010s, and in January 2016, they had a biological son, York Banks Asla, through a surrogate. In the fall of 2017, they broke up.

Banks has also said that she doesn’t drink and has never done drugs for fun.

Tyra Banks Net Worth

Tyra Banks Net Worth is estimated to be around $90 Million in 2022. In 2004, Banks paid just over $3 million for a home in Beverly Hills that was 5,740 square feet. In the end, she sold the Spanish Colonial with four bedrooms for $6.33 million in 2016.

Banks owns a duplex in Manhattan that is 7,000 square feet and has a salon, gym, and mirrored dressing room. She paid $10.13 million for the four-apartment duplex in Battery Park City that she bought in 2009.

In March 2015, she put the apartment up for rent and asked for $50,000 per month. Then, in the spring of 2017, Banks put the house up for sale for $17.5 million, but it hasn’t sold yet.

Banks have just started to flip houses in Los Angeles. In May 2018, she put up for sale two homes in the Pacific Palisades area. The first home was 6,135 square feet and was for sale for $9.25 million.

The second home was 3,700 square feet and was bought for $4.25 million. She bought the bigger house for $7.35 million just two years ago, and she bought the smaller house for $3.25 million in 2014. In just a few months, she sold both properties for $8.9 million and $4 million, respectively. She also sold a townhouse in L.A. for $1.47 million that same year.

Tyra spent $6.995 million on another Pacific Palisades home in February 2018. She sold this house for $7.895 million in December 2021.

