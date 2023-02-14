U-Haul Truck Driver’s Violent Rampage In NYC Kills 1, Injures 8

One person was killed, and eight people were hurt after a driver of a U-Haul truck drove onto sidewalks and struck cyclists and scooter riders in New York City on Monday, according to authorities.
According to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, officers responded to a report of a guy operating a U-Haul truck in the Bay Ridge neighborhood. Before being halted by police near the entrance to a tunnel connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan, the car impacted a number of people, according to Sewell.
“Violent rampage” was put at an end by the driver’s capture, according to Sewell. She stated, “We have no information that terrorism has been involved in this incident.
Below is the
.@NYCMayor has been briefed and has been following developments regarding the UHaul truck that struck multiple pedestrians this AM in Brooklyn.
While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating.
There are no additional credible threats at this time.
— City of New York (@nycgov) February 13, 2023
About 30 minutes after the vehicle struck the first victim, a 44-year-old man was struck by it and perished after suffering a head injury, according to the police department.
The ages of the nine victims hit by the car ranged from 30 to 66. Each was a man. A police officer was among those hurt.
Weng Sor, 62, a problematic guy with a history of hazardous behavior and time spent in prison, was eventually recognized as the driver by his son.
Related: Michigan State Campus Shooting: 3 Dead, 5 Wounded; Suspect Dead and 14-year-old Shot Dead Following Fight In McDonald’s
The Associated Press was informed by Sor’s son, Stephen Sor, 30, that his father had a history of mental illness and had recently resided in Las Vegas, where records indicate he had been convicted and sentenced for a number of violent crimes, including stabbing his own brother.
Stephen Sor revealed in an interview conducted outside of his Brooklyn home that Stephen Sor frequently makes the decision to forego taking his prescriptions and carry out actions like this. He’s been arrested before, so this isn’t the first time. He has served time in prison before.
The devastation upended the late-morning routine and immediately brought to mind other car attacks on bicyclists and pedestrians in the densely populated city, such as the deadly 2017 attack by a terrorist that claimed the lives of eight people on a Manhattan bike path and the 2017 Times Square carnage that claimed the lives of one person and injured 20 others.
According to authorities, the truck struck the first person at 10:17 a.m. as it traveled through a congested area of Brooklyn, just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York Harbor. Other reports came in after that.
The area served as the backdrop for “Saturday Night Fever” and portions of the television series “Blue Bloods,” which features immigrants from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It serves as the location for a New York City Marathon leg each fall.