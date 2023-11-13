U.S. Army Special Operations Team Members Killed in Helicopter Crash

Five U.S. service members, including one from Sacramento, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Saturday. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command announced the devastating news over social media on Monday.
The crash occurred during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The five special operations teammates who lost their lives in the incident were identified as follows:
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California
- Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire
- Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona
- Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota
The loss of these dedicated soldiers has sent shockwaves through the entire special operations community. Their deep military service ties spanning multiple generations and formations make this tragedy particularly poignant.
The U.S. Army expressed its condolences and solidarity with their families, loved ones, and fellow soldiers during this difficult time. The special operations community is known for its unwavering support, and they promise to never forget these fallen heroes.