U.S Coast Guard Rescued Missing Fishermen Fending Off Sharks

This weekend’s fishing expedition turned into a rescue mission when three people were left adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day when their boat sank, with two of them battling off shark attacks until help arrived.

Concerned family members reported the three missing when they did not return from a fishing excursion on Saturday, and on Sunday, rescuers located them in the ocean about 25 miles off the coast of Empire, Louisiana, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8th District Heartland.

Two of the three were fending off sharks when rescuers spotted them. A rescue crew brought them to safety, and a chopper flew them to the hospital. A third boater was rescued by being lifted out of the sea. The Coast Guard said that all three are in stable health despite the fact that two of them sustained hand injuries and one showed symptoms of hypothermia.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, “this could’ve had a very different ending” if the family member hadn’t alerted the Coast Guard and if the three boaters hadn’t been wearing life jackets.

Officials said the boat capsized around 10 a.m. on Saturday, and rescuers combed an area roughly the size of Rhode Island, or 1,250 square miles.

Keefe expressed gratitude to the boating community for their support in locating the vessel’s last known location.