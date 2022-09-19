U.s. Green Village Base In Syria Attacked By Rocket Assault

According to U.S. military authorities, a rocket attack on Sunday against the Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was unsuccessful.

U.S. Central Command issued a brief statement saying that at around 7 p.m. local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired towards the base housing U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment.

Few details were given about the incident or how it was stopped.

A fourth rocket and rocket tubes were reportedly discovered at the launch site, which was located about three miles from the facility.

Injuries were sustained by three American servicemen on August 24 as a result of an attack on the base, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible.

The United States government blamed militants supported by Iran for the strike in late August. In retaliation, American forces attacked two locations in Syria, destroying three rocket launch vehicles and associated equipment. According to preliminary investigations, two or three more people were also killed in connection with the missile launch.

The United States is thought to be looking into the incident on Sunday.