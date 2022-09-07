U.s. Intelligence Claims Russia’s Procuring North Korean Weaponry for Ukraine.

According to a recently released US intelligence conclusion, Russia has purchased millions of missiles and artillery shells from North Korea in support of its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, an unnamed US source claimed that Russia’s defense ministry turning to Pyongyang was evidence that “the Russian military continues to suffer from acute supply constraints in Ukraine, due in part to export bans and sanctions.”

US intelligence authorities worry that Russia may attempt to purchase further military hardware from North Korea in the future. The New York Times was the first to report the intelligence community’s discovery.

The US official was vague on the quantity of weapons Russia planned to purchase from North Korea.

This discovery follows an August confirmation by the Biden administration that the Russian military received Iranian-made drones for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

Biden administration officials have speculated that Russia plans to obtain hundreds of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles for use in the battle, but the White House indicated last week that Russia has encountered technical difficulties with Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series drones.

Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Yuriy Ignat stated on Monday that Iranian-made drones could transport three times as much weapons as the Turkish-made Bayaktars currently in use by Ukrainian forces. He expressed confidence that Ukrainian air defense could intercept and destroy them.

A contemporary strike drone is the only factor that needs to be considered. Ignat made an appearance on Ukraine’s Espreso TV and said, “But we do not know the quality of its creation, because Iran (produced it) from illicit parts because the country is under sanctions.”

Hopes are high that our anti-aircraft weapons can take care of them, as they have done with every other hostile drone so far.

UN resolutions prohibit Pyongyang from exporting to or importing weapons from other countries, so any arms shipments by North Korea to Russia would be a breach of these resolutions.

Since much of Europe and the West has distanced itself from North Korea, Pyongyang has attempted to deepen its ties with Russia. The regime has placed the blame for the crisis in Ukraine on the United States, and it has argued that the West’s “hegemonic policy” justifies military action by Russia in order to preserve its interests in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, and Kim Jong-un, leader of North Korea, recently wrote each other letters in which they expressed a desire to work together “comprehensively” and “strategic and tactically.”

Russia has joined Pyongyang in its criticism of recent US and South Korean military drills, which the North Korean government sees as a dress rehearsal for an invasion.

In response to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests, the United Nations imposed sanctions, and Russia and China have both asked for their relaxation.

Since 2006, they’ve been on the UN Security Council, where they’ve voted to impose 11 separate rounds of sanctions on North Korea. After a succession of high-profile missile tests, however, the United States pushed for more sanctions against the government in May, and they blocked the idea.

In addition, North Korea has declared its willingness to send construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, in defiance of a United Nations resolution demanding the immediate and complete repatriation of all North Korean workers from all member states by the end of 2019.

The North Korean ambassador in Moscow recently visited with representatives from two Russia-backed rebel areas in Ukraine’s Donbas region, where he voiced hope for collaboration in the “field of labor movement” due to North Korea’s loosened its border controls.

The turmoil in Ukraine has brought North Korea closer to Russia, which in July recognized the self-proclaimed republics in Luhansk and Donetsk.