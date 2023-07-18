U.S. Military Deploys Navy Destroyer and Fighter Jets to Gulf Region Amid Tensions with Iran

Washington, D.C. – In response to recent “alarming events” in the Strait of Hormuz involving Iran, the U.S. military has announced the deployment of a Navy destroyer and F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to the Gulf region. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed the move on Monday, emphasizing the need to defend U.S. interests and ensure freedom of navigation in the area.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment following a series of concerning incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. The USS Thomas Hudner destroyer, along with F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, will be sent to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The primary objective is to safeguard vital shipping routes and protect U.S. interests in the region.
Already present in the region are F-16s and A-10 Warthogs, which have been conducting patrols for over a week. These aircraft have been providing air cover for ships passing through the waterway, serving as a deterrent against potential threats from Iran.
The additional assets, according to Singh, are intended to counter Iran’s ongoing destabilizing activities. The U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with partners and allies, aims to enhance monitoring capabilities in the strait and its surrounding waters.
Singh called upon Iran to cease their antagonistic actions, which pose a threat to the free flow of commerce. The Pentagon, concerned about Iran’s continued aggression, emphasizes the need to address this persistent threat and protect international trade routes.
Regarding the duration of the deployment, Singh stated that the length would be determined based on ongoing assessments by Defense Secretary Austin and his commanders.
While Singh did not disclose the specific location from which the aircraft are being flown, she confirmed that they are en route to the region.
These recent developments come after Iran’s successful attempts to seize oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, including an incident involving a Texas-bound ship in April. The strait, situated between the Gulf of Oman and Iran, serves as a crucial waterway responsible for transporting over one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.
As tensions persist in the region, the U.S. military remains committed to upholding international maritime security and safeguarding global economic interests.
