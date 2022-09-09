Uk Student Shot at Party Near College; Man Charged

On Wednesday night, a guy was shot near the University of Kentucky campus at a house party. He has been detained and is facing charges.

The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky Police Department were dispatched to University Avenue at 11:52 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Wednesday. The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky Police Department arrived to find a female victim with a gunshot wound. It has been reported by UK authorities that the student was shot in the leg.

Ten more people were sent to a hospital in the United Kingdom with non-life threatening injuries. According to the police, the minor casualties were caused by shrapnel that struck the ground.

I am deeply grateful that the students impacted by last night's incident are safe and did not sustain life-threatening injuries. While this occurred off campus, @UKPolice and Student Success responded immediately and continue to support our students. — Eli Capilouto (@UKYpres) September 8, 2022

The three suspects currently in police custody are not, according to reports, UK students. According to British authorities, all eleven victims are citizens of the United Kingdom. Two firearms were also found at the site and collected by authorities.

Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a peace officer, and public intoxication.

An arrest report states that cops responded to a shooting on University Avenue immediately after the incident. The defendant was found by police to be intoxicated and in possession of a handgun.

The arrest citation for Almanza-Arroyo claims that once he was placed in handcuffs, he became violent and “very unruly,” to the point where a large number of persons in the neighborhood were afraid for their safety. Citation further states that when speaking with police, the suspect intentionally spit in an officer’s mouth.

Upon being asked to leave the party, one of the victims said that Almanza-Arroyo drew a revolver on him. At a later time, the victim was able to positively identify the suspect as the person who had pointed a gun at him.

Currently, Almanza-Arroyo is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

The Dean of Students office also sent representatives, according to UK spokesman Jay Blanton. They’re going to look into the situation independently. Following the shooting, the university will provide a summary of what they know and direct students to available resources.