Ulta Credit Card Login, Payment, And All You Need To Know

A chain of beauty stores called Ulta Beauty, Inc. (previously known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc.) is located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Beauty brands, nail products, bath and body products, hair care tools, and cosmetics and skincare are all available at Ulta Beauty. Ulta is known for selling more high-end beauty products. For a long time, Ulta has been seen as a place to get name-brand medicines. Both stores aren’t that different in reality. Both stores offer a terrific shopping experience, with competitive loyalty programs, extensive selections, beauty treatments, and more.

The Ulta Credit Card has the following advantages:

Double your points for every dollar spent. Customers will get twice as many reward points when they spend the same amount of money.

For both Cards and low-interest rates, there is no yearly charge.

Customers who spend $500 outside of Ulta Beauty in the first 90 days will receive a one-time 500 Welcome Bonus Points.

Every three dollars spent by Ulta MasterCard customers earns them an additional one point.

If you want to use your Ulta Rewards Credit Card outside of Ulta Beauty stores, you’ll need to use your Ulta MasterCard instead.

Login to your Ulta Credit Card Account?

After logging into the official website, customers can access and manage their online credit card accounts. Here’s how to get started: Just to be sure:

Open the official website

You must first visit the official website to begin the process of registering. In order to shop online, go to https://www.ulta.com. To go to the home page of the official website, click this link.

Open the Ulta Credit Card portal

After that, you must access the official Credit Card sign-in website. Click on the Credit Card Learn More & Apply link that appears under the Rewards menu option on the front page. Select Manage Account from the drop-down menu that appears on the following page.

Ulta.com’s official website also has a manage link at the bottom of the page. Additionally, you can access the Credit Card Management page directly at https://d.comenity.net/ultamaterewardscredit/ by clicking on the link.

Select your Credit Card

There are two alternatives for selecting a credit card on the next page. You must select one Credit Card link from the Ulta Rewards MasterCard and the Ulta Rewards Credit Card.

Click the Sign In button

Next, you’ll see a Sign In button just below the menu item. To access the sign-in page, go to this URL.

Enter login credentials and Sign In

Click the Sign In button after entering your Username and Password in the provided login form. The Remember Me option can also be used if you are using a personal computer or a smartphone to browse the website.

You’ll be taken to the portal where you can manage your account and Rewards points after clicking the Sign In button.

How Do I Pay My Ulta Credit Card Bill?

Once you’ve applied for the Ulta credit card and begun using it, you can pay your bill in a variety of ways. As an alternative to paying at the store, you can pay online, by telephone, or by mail.

Online credit card payments are convenient for many people. In this manner:

Make an Ulta Credit Card Payment Online

On the login page of the Ulta website, click “Register for Access” to create your user name and password.

Enter the last four digits of your Social Security number, along with your credit card account number.

Choose a username and a password.

Enter your e-mail and phone number below.

Sign in with your freshly established username and password.

Add your bank routing and checking account numbers.

Pay your bill by following the instructions.

You’ll also have access to the website 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can check your account balances, make changes to your profile, and more.

You can pay your Ulta Credit Card bill via phone.

To make an automated phone payment for the use of your Ulta credit card, please follow these simple steps:

Gather your credit card and payment information, including your card number or Social Security number, your bank

account details, and the amount you want to pay.

Comenity Capital Bank services can be reached at 866-257-9195.

To set up a recurring payment, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

They’re available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST, to answer your questions.

Make a payment on your Ulta Credit Card through the mail.

Alternatively, you can send your Ulta payment, just make sure it arrives by the due date. Steps to follow:

When paying with a check or money order made out to Comenity Capital Bank, write the amount you wish to pay on it and mail it in.

To avoid fines, make the minimum amount due. Pay off your last statement balance in full to avoid interest charges.

Send your Ulta payment to this address:

Comenity Capital Bank — Ultimate Rewards Mastercard or Ultimate Rewards Credit Card

PO Box: OH – 659820

San Antonio TX, 78265-9120

Make an Ulta Credit Card Payment Via Mobile App

Ulta has a mobile app for both Apple and Android devices that you may use to pay your bill, as well as an online payment option. In this manner:

The Ulta Mobile App can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play store.

Click “More” in the upper-right corner of the screen to see all of your options.

Choose “Ultimate Rewards Credit Card” from the drop-down menu that appears.

Take a look at the “Manage Account” button on the top of the page.

Choose from the Ultimate Rewards Credit Card and the Ultimate Mastercard as your credit card of choice.

To log in, enter the username and password you created when setting up your card online during the registration and activation process.

To make a payment, follow the onscreen instructions.

