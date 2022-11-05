Unaccompanied Immigrant Children’s Complex In North Carolina Hasn’t Opened

According to a copy of the contract obtained by the Washington Examiner, the Administration for Children and Families of the Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged that the 100-acre site has been vacant since May 19, the start date of a $166 million government contract. In two weeks, that contract will have expired, possibly unused.

HHS did not say whether it would be responsible for some or all of either contract’s payment.

A lease for the Academy was obtained, however that has proven problematic as a Chinese corporation purchased the building after the contract was signed. Second, a source familiar with the contracting issues indicated that HHS had awarded a contract for childcare services to Deployed Services.

Conflict amongst the parties involved has delayed the completion of the Deployed Services contract. Neither the nature of the dispute nor whether or not a Chinese enterprise was involved were confirmed by HHS.

In May of 2021, the Washington Examiner claimed that the Biden government was planning to lodge youngsters on the school site. The delay would have reduced the number of available beds at HHS’s Greensboro facility, putting an increased strain on HHS’s other childcare facilities across the country to accommodate the 800 children who were to be detained there each day.

Smuggling youngsters who have been transferred north by their parents is the responsibility of Mexican cartels. When federal officials from the Border Patrol come across children, they are ultimately transferred to HHS. The average length of time a child spends in detention while the government looks for a U.S. adult willing to accept custody is 30 days.

Without arousing suspicion, the HHS’s ACF had discreetly negotiated a five-year deal with the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, giving the federal government control of the property until 2027. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded Deployed Services a $166 million contract to provide childcare.

Early this year, Republicans voiced their displeasure with the proposal, citing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s statement from May 2021 that “there is no plan” to house unaccompanied minors from Central America in Greensboro as evidence.

There was a lot of pushback from Republican congresspeople from around the state who were unhappy with the idea of putting kids in a residential area.

All 50 states, including North Carolina, “are now suffering the repercussions of the Biden border crisis” because of the “failures of the Biden administration to secure our southern border,” the eight lawmakers wrote. The decision to resettle unaccompanied minors in Greensboro “clearly contradicts what you previously claimed and comes as a huge surprise to us and our communities,” the mayor added.

North Carolina Representatives Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Madison Cawthorn, Greg Murphy, Patrick McHenry, and Dan Bishop are among the Republicans who signed on to Rep. Richard Hudson’s letter.

Even though a pandemic policy required it, the Biden administration decided in February 2021 to stop rejecting children who were unaccompanied by an adult. The outcome was a record-breaking March 2021 surge of over 18,000 unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. The family of a child who is being smuggled across the border pays the cartels several thousand dollars.