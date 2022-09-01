Unarmed, Bedridden Black Man Killed by Columbus Police

The police chief of the state capital of Ohio said that the man who was fatally shot by police seemed to have a vape pen in his hand.

Twenty-year-old Donovan Lewis was shot early Tuesday morning and later died at a hospital. Authorities in Columbus state that they were there to place Lewis under arrest for several warrants related to domestic abuse, assault, and criminal illegal handling of a firearm.

Body cam footage from the police shows a cop entering an apartment, opening a bedroom door, and shooting Lewis. Chief Elaine Bryant of the Columbus Police Department has stated that it appears Lewis was holding the vape pen when he was shot. There was nothing that could be used as a weapon.

The Columbus Dispatch got footage of the fatal shooting.

Bryant has not said whether or not the gadget was thought to be a weapon by police; that will be determined by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s investigation.

Bryant vowed that if wrongdoing by police officers was found, the city would not hesitate to punish those involved, but stressed that the state inquiry must be given its due time.

According to Bryant’s employer, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, “a mother has lost her kid in the city of Columbus regardless of the circumstances.”

Following a number of deadly police killings of Black individuals and the city’s response to protests over racial injustice in 2020, the United States Department of Justice agreed in 2021 to investigate Columbus’s police department’s procedures.