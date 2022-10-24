Unc-chapel Hill Dorm Student Claims Sexual Assault

On Saturday, a random person on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill sexually attacked a student.

An unidentified individual, the student informed police, followed them to their room in Carmichael Hall at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was assaulted in his or her dorm room.

The incident is now being looked at by the UNC Police Department.

The agency reported later that night to Alert Carolina that the man was a Caucasian guy, roughly 6 feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s, with short brown hair and short facial hair.

The News & Observer sent a request for comment from the police, but they have not yet provided a response.

Located on Stadium Drive, in the center of the UNC campus, is the Carmichael Residence Hall, which provides housing for 485 students.

On October 14th, a peeping tom was reportedly seen in the same dormitory. The UNC Police Department’s criminal record indicates that this investigation is still active.