Unclothed Man Shot by Dayton Police With Sword Expected to Live

Officers in Dayton shot a guy with a sword in his hand on Wednesday evening. He is expected to live.
Around 5 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue to look for a naked guy with a sword.
When the police got to the scene, they saw the man holding the sword. Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that the man charged at the officers after they told him to drop the sword.
Two police officers shot at the suspect. Before the suspect was taken to the hospital, a third cop put tourniquets on both of his legs.
A post on the social media page of the Dayton Police Department on Wednesday night said that the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The male charged the officers with the sword and was shot. The male is currently at an area hospital and the injuries are currently listed as non-life threatening. (2/2)
News Center 7’s Brandon Lewis talked to people in the area Wednesday night to find out how they felt.
At the time of the accident, Jodi Schulte and her father were sitting on their porch.
“Three times we heard band, bang.” “Our dogs were so scared that they jumped up on our laps,” she said. “When I got to the corner, I saw a dead body on the ground.”
Lewis said that neighbors looked, and some of them told him that this is not the kind of thing they want to see in their area.
“Stuff happens around here, but we’ve never seen that before,” Cassidy Alspaugh said.
“It’s very scary,” said Mohammad Rihan, a different neighbor.
What happened is being looked into by the Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“It could’ve been worse,” Robert Milburn said.
Thursday, the officers won’t be working because the police will be doing an internal probe.
News Center 7 got a 911 call that tells what a worried neighbor said she saw before the killing.
“He is entering and leaving his house.” The caller tells dispatchers, “He’s naked, he has a sword, and he’s lying in the front yard.”
The caller tells the operator that she is worried about the two little girls across the street and that the man was holding the sword to his chest.
Afzal said that this is all basic information that could change.
Today, there is likely to be a press meeting.
