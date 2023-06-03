Unfit Hilo Man Charged With Killing Grandparents

The Hilo man who was accused of killing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, owners of Big Island Delights, was found to be too crazy to stand trial.
The Hilo man who was accused of killing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, owners of Big Island Delights, was found to be too crazy to stand trial.
In a court order made on Friday, Joshua Ho was found to be unfit and told to stay in the care and custody of the head of the Department of Health.
A group of experts in mental health said that he was not fit to stand trial.
Ho was checked out by Judge Robert Kim in the Kona Division of the 3rd Circuit Court on Thursday. He was there by video. (Two Hilo judges didn’t want to hear the case.)
The judge said he wasn’t fit and set the next meeting for September 7.
Court papers show that Ho’s mother told police that he has schizophrenia and that he was having an episode on January 16 at the family home. After the stabbings, he was holding a knife.
At about 6:30 a.m., the family heard things being thrown around and yells.
Ho, who was 21 at the time, was standing naked outside the door with the bloody knife.
Ho’s brother fought with him to get the knife away and cut his head more than once in the process. He was held down by his brother and father until the cops came.
The Takamines were both 68 years old when they were found dead in their bedroom in their Panaewa home. They had been stabbed several times.
The 21-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree murder on January 26.
At that time, the judge agreed to a request to stop court procedures so that Ho could be examined by a three-person panel.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
On February 2, an order put Ho in the care of the head of the Department of Health.
He was told to come back on March 28 for a health test. The deadlines for the doctors’ reports were pushed back for a number of reasons, and the court date was changed to Thursday.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.