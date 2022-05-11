Unforgotten Season 5 Release Date And All You Need To Know

The crime thriller Unforgotten, which concluded its fourth season with the death of DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker), will return to ITV for a new episode.

And now it’s been confirmed who will be replacing Walker in season 5, with Sinéad Keenan (Showtrial, Little Blue Boy) taking up the reins.

Actor Sanjeev Chaska, who plays DI Sunny Khan, welcomes the actress to the Unforgotten cast.

According to Chaska, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, after the stunning events of Unforgotten season 4, we can expect similar things from the next fifth season.

The tale will pick up not long after the end of the last story,” he stated. “So there is a relationship to that story.”

He stated that he felt “extremely privileged” to be a part of the crime drama.

This one was written by Chris Lang, who has written all of the others. “So yeah, it’s quite exciting reading the scripts, a bit weird not to see Nicola’s character there, but I saw Nicola two, three times, I believe, in a previous couple of months, over Christmas. So we keep in touch a lot anyway.”

When it came to the casting and writing for Series 1, Bhaskar said, “I and no one else had any idea how this would turn out. I go into Series 5 with a lot of faith in whoever is coming in.”

Actors will be cast similarly to the previous four installments. As a result, working with, against, and alongside people of this caliber is always a treat. It also helps to keep me alert.”

Here’s all we know so far about Unforgotten’s fifth series, who’ll be returning to the cast, and what will happen in the upcoming season.

We’re delighted to welcome RTS award winning actress @SineadKeenan to the #Unforgotten team! Sinéad is joining us as DCI Jessica James, alongside @TVSanjeev who is returning as DI Sunny Khan. Series 5 of #Unforgotten is filming this spring – follow our pages for more updates! pic.twitter.com/q80aFn9oPs — Unforgotten (@UnforgottenTV) March 14, 2022

Unforgotten Season 5 Plot

Season 5 of Unforgotten will begin with DCI Jess (Keenan) counting down to her first day on the job.

A preview on ITV showed: “Will Jess, eager to impress her new coworkers right from the start, be able to deliver and motivate the group?

“Inevitably, she’ll be haunted by Cassie Stuart, a beloved former coworker. After all, she’ll be stepping into some very huge shoes if she wants to succeed Cassie. How well will she be able to live up to the high standards set by her predecessor, who was so well-liked and respected?

“Human remains have been discovered during the renovation of a historic property in Hammersmith, London, which is the first case for Jess. The question is, how long have they been there, and is this a homicide from the 1930s, or has the body been disposed of in the present day?”

Unforgotten Season 5 Cast

Sanjeev will reprise his much-loved character, DI Sunny, in the new series and will be joined by the latest addition to the cast, Sinéad. Nicola, who met a horrific end in season four, will not be returning.

We anticipate seeing Jordan Long (DS Murray Boulting), Lewis Reeves (DC Jake Collier), Carolina Main (DS Fran Lingley), Georgia Mackenzie (Dr. Leanne Balcombe), and Pippa Nixon (DC Karen Willetts) return for the future series to play Sunny’s police colleagues. Michelle Bonnard, who plays Sunny’s now-fiancé will likely make an appearance too.

For “Unforgotten,” there are normally 15 months between the publication of seasons, with the series releasing Season 1 in October 2015, Season 2 in January 2017, and Season 3 a little later in July 2018.

Season 4 of “Unforgotten” was significantly affected by the epidemic and filming constraints, delaying the launch date to February 22, 2021. Thanks to writer Chris Lang, who confirmed the renewal of “Unforgotten” immediately after the Season 4 finale, fans may look forward to the fifth season.

It’s safe to presume that “Unforgotten” will resume production as well now that so many other shows have. This implies that viewers of the gripping crime drama can look forward to the return of the London detective team in the late spring or early summer of 2022. “Unforgotten” viewers should still keep in mind the chance that the industry could experience problems once again in late 2021 or beyond that would postpone the following season’s release, but as of right now, everything appears to be on schedule.

Unforgotten Season 5 Trailer

At this time, there is no confirmed date for the show’s premiere. On the other hand, the fifth season of the show will be released in 2022. Here You can Watch the Trailer of the 4th Season:

Final Words

