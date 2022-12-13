University Of Texas Coach Chris Beard Was Arrested For Allegedly Strangling A Family Member, And University Promptly Suspended Him: On Monday, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Texas at Austin, Chris Beard, was taken into custody, and charged with a criminal assault of the third degree.
According to the Austin Police Department, Beard was taken into custody around 12:15 local time after officers responded to the report of a “disturbance” on the 1900 block of Vista Lane.
According to the website of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Beard was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail at 5:18 in the morning after being charged with an attack on a family or household member by restricting breath circulation.
CNN has attempted to contact Beard’s legal team for a comment on the matter.
“The University has been made aware of the circumstances surrounding Chris Beard. In a statement released to CNN, Texas Athletics claimed that the department is “continuing to gather facts and following the legal process.”
After Beard was arrested, the institution made the announcement on Monday night that he had been suspended.
According to the statement, the University takes the issue of interpersonal violence that involves members of its community very seriously. “In light of the evidence that is currently available, The University has made the decision to remove Chris Beard from his position as head coach of the Men’s Basketball team and has decided to withhold his compensation until further notice. Rodney Terry, who serves as an assistant to the head coach, will take the helm for tonight’s match versus Rice.
On Monday night in Austin, the seventh-ranked Longhorns take on the Owls of Rice University. Rice has a record of 7-1.
Beard is now in his second season as the head coach at Texas. The year before, he guided the group to a record of 22-12 and a spot in the NCAA tournament.
