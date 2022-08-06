Unlicensed Botox and Fillers Performed on Spanish Women By a Fake California Doctor

Prosecutors in California say a man who pretended to be a doctor went after Spanish-speaking women and did medical procedures on them without a license.

The Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a press release that 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano of Brea was charged with multiple felonies for pretending to be a doctor and doing procedures like Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lifts.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that Segoviano “is accused of going after Spanish-speaking women to do the procedures without a license.”

The press release says that Segoviano has been running his fake medical practice out of several places of business since 2019, including Botox in Anaheim. On July 19, he was caught at a place in Anaheim.

The press release said that other locations were Botox in Anaheim-Health and Beauty, Neurotoxina Botulinica-Massage Service, Threads in Anaheim, Threads La Habra, Botox La Habra, and OC Threads, Botox, and Fillers.

The district attorney’s office said that Segoviano advertised his services on social media sites like Facebook and TikTok. He also used different names, such as “Dr. Elias” and “Dr. Elias Renteria M.D.”

Spitzer’s office said that Segoviano may have done the procedures using “possibly fake Botox, fillers, anesthetics, and other medical drugs that put the public in grave danger.” People want victims to come forward.

Spitzer said in a statement, “There’s a reason why doctors and nurses have to go to school and follow a lot of rules.” “These women thought that this person had the training and knowledge to do these medical procedures, but they didn’t know that they were putting their lives in the hands of someone who didn’t know what they were doing.”

Segoviano was charged with one felony count of practicing medicine without a license, one felony count of falsely claiming to be a doctor, and one felony count of lying under oath.

Misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting himself as a doctor and misrepresenting his qualifications are among the other charges.

Segoviano pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail. If he is found guilty on all charges, he could go to state prison for up to five years and four months.

On Friday, Segoviano’s lawyer could not be reached right away.

