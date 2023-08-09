Unthinkable Event: NYC Mother Kills Baby and Takes Own Life While Husband Away

New York City oncologist Krystal Cascetta, 40, shot her son in the head at 7 a.m. on Saturday in their home in Westchester County, just north of the city. According to New York State Police, the mother went into her child’s room and fatally shot both the infant and herself.
The murder-suicide theory was supported by the evidence, according to the police. Although authorities have not disclosed the infant’s identity, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News says that the youngster was just four and a half months old, according to information found in an online baby registry.
The kid was a girl, and she was Cascetta’s only child, according to the authorities. The 37-year-old food executive spouse of Cascetta, Timothy Talty, was reportedly not home at the time. Cascetta’s parents were reportedly inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Disturbing details after NYC doctor Krystal Cascetta is found shot dead alongside her 4 month baby girl while husband was away #NewsBreak why would a dr kill her newborn then herself 🥺🙏🏼 https://t.co/4PBhIFUl5l
— jeanette impia ♪♫ ♪♫ (@jeanetteimpia) August 9, 2023
The reason has not been determined. Cascetta was an assistant professor at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine and the site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center, where she specialized in hematology and oncology.
According to the Daily Mail, she and her husband, who started the energy bar brand Talty Bar, resided in a $1 million mansion in the Granite Springs region. Cascetta had the support of her friends, who posted Facebook tributes to her life. The news of Cascetta’s death “devastated” one friend, Eri Barr.
Here are some links to other parts of the California Examiner if you’re curious about what else it has to offer as a source of news and information:
- NY Cancer Dr Krystal Cascetta’s Husband Shot Infant in Murder-suicide
- California Couple Denied Home Insurance After Draining Pool for Water Conservation
“She was my friend at Albany Med and residency. I always looked up to her,” Barr wrote in a post. Maureen Daly, a Facebook friend of Cascetta’s, also wrote some kind things about her. The patients really appreciated your kindness and concern. May you and your child rest in peace, I will miss our conversations. The text was penned by Daly.
Kambri Crews, a writer and a former patient of Cascetta’s, described her passing as a “shocking and terrible tragedy.” “I don’t know what was happening in her life that she felt this was the best end to her story but I know a large community of survivors, patients and colleagues are broken-hearted,” Crews wrote on Facebook.
Start reading californiaexaminer.net right away to get access to breaking news and in-depth articles if you want to stay updated on current events.