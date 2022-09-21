Us Destroyer, Canadian Frigate Traverse Taiwan Strait Amid China Tensions

In the midst of rising tensions with China, a destroyer from the United States Navy and a frigate from Canada passed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday.

According to the US Navy, the warships’ “regular” transit route carried them through international seas.

The visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to the island in early August drew harsh criticism from Chinese officials, and this is the second time US warships have traveled across the Taiwan Strait since then.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said on Monday that “the transit of Higgins and Vancouver across the Taiwan Strait reflects the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

On Sunday’s 60 Minutes, President Biden reiterated previous statements that the United States would defend Taiwan from a “unprecedented invasion” by China.

On Tuesday, however, national security adviser Jake Sullivan backtracked, claiming that there had been no policy shift and that the Biden administration still supported the “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China while permitting informal relations with Taiwan.

“Policy shifts will be announced by the President of the United States as he sees fit. This he has not done, “The statement was made by Sullivan on Tuesday.

The “historic US policy toward Taiwan” that “[Biden] stands with” has been in place during both Democratic and Republican administrations and “has helped sustain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for decades.”