One American Man Spent $1.35 Million on Grueling Surgeries to Add Five Centimeters to His Height

A man in Minnesota spent over $1.700.000 (Rs 1.35 crore) on two leg-lengthening procedures to add five inches to his height in order to improve his dating prospects. Moses Gibson, 41, had a hard time finding dates because of his short stature. In an effort to grow taller, he experimented with everything from medication to a spiritual healer.

Mr. Gibson said to Kennedy News and Media, “I just didn’t feel good about myself,” and he blamed “heightism.” He further shared “I was unhappy about it most of the time, it was my self-confidence in general, and with the ladies. It affected my dating life. I used to put things in my shoes to gain a little bit of height, but it wasn’t very much.”

He saw a spiritual healer who informed him that with the right mindset and the help of some drugs, he might grow taller. When it didn’t work, he went forward with the painful and expensive leg-lengthening surgery. Over the course of three years, he worked as a software engineer and an Uber driver to save the necessary $75,000. In 2016, he had the operation, which resulted in a height gain of 3 inches.

“After the first procedure, I was happy with it to some extent, but it was always in my mind that I wanted to do a second one to complete it.” the man shared. “I’m a high achiever. I’ve got the money and I can finish the journey.”

The man paid another $98,000 in March to have surgery to increase his height by 2 inches. The media site reported that he is now using a height-lengthening equipment three times daily to gradually peel apart the severed bone.

“I’ll be happy at 5-foot-10,” he declared. “But if my body and everything else allows me to go 3 inches to get to 5-foot-11, then even better!” Surgery, he said, had let him approach women with greater self-assurance. After his initial operation, he felt more confident approaching ladies and less anxious about the outcome.

He announced, “I have a girlfriend now!” with obvious satisfaction. I also recently started taking full-body photographs and wearing shorts.

He remarked of the predicted growth from the second operation, “In my mind, when I’m done with this part I can just be free.” I’ve decided to stop caring about how tall I am. I’m happy with what I have right now. Mr. Gibson is not sorry he did it, despite the suffering and costs.

