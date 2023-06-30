Us Marshals Are Looking for a Teen After a Shooting in Washtenaw County Left 2 Dead and 2 Badly Hurt

The United States Marshals are looking for a youngster named Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Washtenaw County. Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in the event on June 26 in Ypsilanti Township.
It is thought that 19-year-old Young, who has a criminal background that includes firearms charges, fired rounds at a car, forcing the occupants to crash as they sought to flee the scene.
Young is reported to be about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. His hair is black, but the ends are dyed crimson and purple. He has brown eyes. He was dressed head to toe in black at the time of the crime.
Young is considered armed and dangerous, therefore members of the public are asked to stay away from him. The police are asking for the public’s help in locating Young. The United States Marshals Service can be reached at 313-202-6458 or 866-865-TIPS if anyone has any information on his whereabouts.
Anonymous callers can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, and online tips can be submitted here. The public’s help is crucial in locating and apprehending Young, who poses a significant threat to public safety.
