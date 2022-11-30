US Mass Shooting Survivor Sues Walmart For $50 Million

A victim of last week’s horrific mass shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia, the US, has filed a lawsuit against the retailer, claiming that she and other employees alerted management to the assailant but that nothing was done.
Donya Prioleau claims she worked as an overnight stocker alongside Andre Bing, who is accused of killing six coworkers on November 22 after opening fire at a Walmart breakroom in Chesapeake before taking his own life. Prioleau filed the $50 million complaint on Tuesday in a Virginia state court.
According to the lawsuit, Prioleau witnessed the rampage and as a result, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, along with physical and emotional suffering. It also lists a long list of alarming behaviors the attacker demonstrated that Prioleau believes officials ignored.
According to the lawsuit, “Bullets zipped over Plaintiff Donya Prioleau’s face and left side, barely missing her.” On either side of her, she saw several of her comrades mercilessly slaughtered.
The incident, which left six other people injured, has re-ignited calls for tougher gun control laws in the US, where more than 600 mass shootings have been documented so far this year, according to the non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said in a statement that it was looking through Prioleau’s complaint and will reply “as appropriate with the court.”
The firm stated that “the entire Walmart family is grieved by the death of the valued members of our team.” “Our sincere condolences are extended to our colleagues and everyone affected, especially the injured. We are committed to providing all of our employees with important resources, such as counseling.
According to the lawsuit, Bing “maintained a ‘kill list’ of potential targets prior to the shooting” last Tuesday, just after 10 pm local time (03:00 GMT), just before the US Thanksgiving holiday, and “had a personal hatred against numerous Walmart employees.”
A “death note” from Bing’s phone, which Chesapeake authorities obtained a few days after the attack, detailed the 31-year-complaints old’s about his coworkers’ bullying and ostracism.
Bing writes, “I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of judgment. They gave me wicked twisted grins and laughed at me.
Bing claimed that he “lashed out” after one coworker attempted to “get rid” of him. The note, which was made public on Friday but with names removed, seems to name certain coworkers to that Bing ascribed his problems as well as another who he wanted to “save.”
According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Walmart management was aware of or ought to have been aware of Bing’s troubling behavior in a number of instances.
According to the report, Mr. Bing regularly questioned coworkers about their participation in active shooter drills before the incident. Upon hearing from coworkers that they had, Mr. Bing simply grinned and walked away silently.
The lawsuit also states that Bing “was disciplined before the shooting, making his violent outburst predictable,” and that Bing “made comments to other Walmart employees and management implying that he would be violent if fired or disciplined.”
The lawsuit claims that Bing also admitted to telling coworkers that he “run over a turtle with a lawnmower just to see its [guts] spray out, which made him hungry and reminded him of ramen noodles.”
The lawsuit also claims that despite Bing’s prior disciplinary actions for inappropriate behavior and intimidating colleagues, Walmart “continued employing him nevertheless.”
According to the lawsuit, Prioleau had filed a formal complaint with Walmart detailing how Bing had “bizarrely and unfairly commented on Ms. Prioleau’s age.” She claims that Bing said to her, “Isn’t your lady clock ticking? Why don’t you start a family?
According to the lawsuit, Prioleau also claimed that Bing had harassed her because she was “short and poor.” She allegedly told Walmart that Bing had referred to her as a “b***h” under his breath.
Prioleau’s mother expressed concerns to Walmart management regarding the safety of her daughter in September since it seemed as though their worries were being dismissed.
According to the lawsuit, the manager claimed that “there was nothing that could be done about Mr. Bing because he was favored by management.”
