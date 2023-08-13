Us Punk Music Concert Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 6 Injured

One guy was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday, and police were looking for two suspects. The shooting occurred late on a Friday night during a backyard punk rock concert.
Authorities say that when two suspects approached the end of the alley, shots were fired and they ran away. Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated during a press conference that investigators suspect one of the concertgoers was the intended target of the shooter.
He continued by saying that police had not yet confirmed that there were two shooters. The cops arrived to find several victims of gunfire. They also found out that several victims who had been shot had voluntarily gone to the hospital.
The police have indicated that one of the guys who was injured is in critical condition, and that the identity of the man who died has not yet been released.
“It’s like normal one second, and then shots fired. And everybody hit the ground,” Quinn McClurg, who was at the show, told Minnesota Public Radio.
“The next I was — I can’t even conceptualize something like that happening at a punk show. I was making sure all my friends are OK and making sure people are getting the help they needed.”
