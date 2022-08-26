On Thursday, a member of the U.S. Senate who serves on both the Commerce and Armed Services committees landed in Taiwan, making him the third high-ranking American to visit the island this month despite calls from Beijing to end the visits.

TV footage from Songshan Airport in the heart of Taipei revealed a U.S. military plane carrying Senator Marsha Blackburn’s arrival. The director general of Taiwan’s foreign affairs ministry, Douglas Hsu, greeted her on the airport tarmac, according to Blackburn’s office.

As far as the Indo-Pacific goes, Taiwan is our most reliable ally. “The United States has consistently maintained a policy of sending high-level officials on frequent visits to Taipei,” Blackburn added. To quote, “Communist China will not intimidate me into abandoning the island.”

Military drills began near Taiwan shortly after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the region in early August. China claims Taiwan as its own territory despite significant opposition from the democratically elected government in Taipei.

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blackburn was supposed to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as senior security official Wellington Koo and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, during her trip, which ends on Saturday.

The ministry noted, “The two sides will exchange views extensively on subjects such as Taiwan-U.S. security and economic and trade relations.”

The presidential office of Taiwan has announced that Tsai and Blackburn will meet on Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, has threatened unspecified “resolute countermeasures” in reaction to what he calls “provocations” by the United States.

“The relevant visit once again indicates that the U.S. does not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait and has spared no effort to stir up hostility between the two sides and intervene in China’s domestic affairs,” said Liu in a statement.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that Blackburn’s trip was consistent with the administration’s “long-standing one China policy” and that “members of Congress and elected officials have gone to Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so.” If you need more information about the delegation’s trip, I suggest contacting them directly.

Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has already expressed her approval of Pelosi’s trip, who is a member of the Democratic Party and a close ally of Vice President Joe Biden.

As a result of Pelosi’s visit, China became enraged and replied by conducting the first ever ballistic missile test launches over Taiwan and by severing several lines of communication with the United States.

After Pelosi and five other U.S. senators visited China approximately a week later, China responded with more military exercises near Taiwan.

By insisting that such legislative excursions are commonplace, the Biden administration has tried to prevent an escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, which have been exacerbated by the visits.

A White House National Security Council representative said in response to an inquiry regarding Blackburn’s trip, “Members of Congress and elected officials have gone to Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so, and this is in consistent with our longstanding One China policy.”

Despite the lack of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the United States is legally obligated to supply Taiwan with military equipment.

There was never any doubt in China’s mind that it would use force to absorb Taiwan.

The government of Taiwan claims that the PRC has no claim to Taiwan because it has never ruled the island, and that the fate of Taiwan and its 23 million residents should be determined by the people of Taiwan alone.