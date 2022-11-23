UVA Football Player Injured In A Shooting Has Been Released From The Hospital

A football player from the University of Virginia who was critically injured in a shooting that also claimed the lives of three of his teammates has been discharged from the hospital.
The mother of running back Mike Hollins, Brenda Hollins, announced on Twitter early on Monday that her son had been released from the hospital.
“while he recovers and adapts to his new life,” she pleaded for continued prayers. Additionally, she asked for prayers to be said for the families of the three athletes who had lost their lives in the incident on November 13. She scrawled, “They need us!!! ” on the paper.
Brenda Hollins’ husband, Mike Hollins, was discharged from the University of Virginia Medical Center on Sunday, according to Joe Gipson, a spokesman for the Louisiana legal company where Brenda works.
According to Gipson, Mike Hollins will be staying with his family at an offsite location close to the hospital for the next few weeks in order to attend further medical appointments at the facility.
On their way back to school after attending a performance in Washington, D.C. on a school field trip, students Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were killed in a shooting that took place on a charter bus. According to the findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, each person died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
The authorities have stated that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student at the University of Virginia and a former member of the football team who was also on the trip, started shooting at passengers aboard the bus as it pulled to a halt at a parking garage on campus.
A prosecution stated in court the previous week that a witness had told them that the shooter had targeted certain victims, shooting one of them while he was sleeping.
Additional injuries were sustained by two other pupils. Marlee Morgan, a student at the school, was discharged from the hospital the previous week.
A spokesman for the Hollins family stated in a statement that last week that Hollins, who was shot in the back, had multiple operations and was making progress in his rehabilitation from the injuries he sustained.
Jones, 23, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in addition to other charges coming from the shooting, which prompted a manhunt and a campus lockdown that lasted for a total of 12 hours before Jones was located in a suburb of Richmond. Jones is being detained without the possibility of bond.
The authorities have not disclosed a motive at this time.
