Uvalde Gunfire Leaves 2 Teens Hospitalized

Two teenagers were shot and injured on Thursday in Uvalde, and police believe it was likely gang-related.

Uvalde PD said on Facebook that they received a call at 5:30. regarding a gunshot at 401 E. Uvalde Blvd., Uvalde Memorial Park. The Main Drag.

Hospitals in San Antonio are currently caring for the two young patients, the department stated.

We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates. — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 9, 2022

No further details about the shooting’s context were provided by Uvalde police.

Through its Twitter account, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that it was assisting local law enforcement in their investigation of the shooting, which they believed was gang-related.

In a written statement, Governor Greg Abbott said he has ordered DPS to conduct patrol operations in gang hotspots, deploy special agents, and send an additional six DPS units to work around the clock to combat the five gangs active in Uvalde.

As for other anti-gang initiatives, Abbott said he is working on coordinating those with the city as well.

Abbott expressed his dismay at the news that “innocent Texans” were in risk as a result of gang violence in the Uvalde region. We will bring the full weight of the law down on these violent thugs because gang violence has no place in Texas.

Just over a mile separates the shooting location from Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers back in May.

Uvalde police have set up a Facebook page and phone number (830) 278-9147 for anyone with information on the shooting that occurred on Thursday. Anonymity is guaranteed for all calls and tips, according to the department.