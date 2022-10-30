Valentin Elizalde Death: Who Killed Him And Why?

Following a concert in the border city of Reynosa, Valentin Elizalde, his manager, and driver were assassinated in an apparent gangland attack on Saturday as drug-related violence persisted unabatedly throughout Mexico.

Who Was Valentin Elizalde?

Valentin Elizalde Valencia, who died on November 25, 2006, was a regional Mexican musician. His Spanish name was Balentin Elizalde Alensja. His major songs included “Vete Ya,” “Ebrio de Amor,” “Vete Con Él,” “Vuelve Cariito,” “Cómo Me Duele,” “Vencedor,” “Mi Virgencita,” and “Soy As,” a rendition of José José’s well-known song.

He was known as “El Gallo de Oro” (The Golden Rooster) and was recognized for his off-key style. Vicente Carrillo Fuentes and other Mexican drug lords were honored in several of his songs called narcocorridos. He was killed in an ambush, allegedly by members of the Gulf Cartel’s armed branch at the time, the drug trafficking organization Los Zetas.

Elizalde was born in the Sonoran community of Jitonhueca, which is close to Etchojoa. He next relocated to Guadalajara, Jalisco, and eventually to Guasave, Sinaloa, where he lived for a while with his father, singer Everardo “Lalo” Elizalde, also known as “El Gallo” (The Rooster), and brothers.

In the Sonoran city of Villa Juárez, the so-called “Curva de la muerte” (Curve of Death), his father was killed in an automobile accident. Blanca Vianey Durán Brambila, Elizalde’s former lover and the mother of his second daughter, was assassinated on June 20, 2016, in Cajeme, Sonora. Also, read about Anthony Bourdain Death

Valentin Elizalde Death

Valentin Elizalde, a 27-year-old singer, died roughly 20 minutes after giving a performance at a nearby fair. Elizalde, popularly known by the moniker “the Golden Rooster,” was a key figure in the accordion-based norteo music genres known as Banda and Grupero.

Media accounts claim that two cars trailed Elizalde’s black Suburban as he exited the concert and started firing automatic guns in front of numerous witnesses.

Around Elizalde’s automobile, up to 70 gunshot cartridges were discovered strewn across the street. As many as eight blows were delivered to Elizalde, according to media reports.

Elizalde frequently performed around America and produced a number of recordings for Universal Music. Songs like “Vete Ya,” “Ebrio de Amor,” and “Soy Asi” were among his best hits.

Elizalde was awarded “Soloist of the Year” during this month’s Los Premios de la Radio celebration of local Mexican music at Hollywood’s Gibson Amphitheater. Last December, he was portrayed in a mural in Pico Rivera, a center for norteo music in Southern California.

He also composed songs in praise of the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, one of Mexico’s most known drug lords. Also, read about Nipsey Hussle Death

At the Puente Grande jail in the central state of Jalisco, he sang one of his narcocorridos, ballads that celebrate the exploits of drug dealers, for a crowd of more than 3,000 prisoners last year.

Guzman is still free after he broke out of a nearby prison in 2001.

According to media accounts, more than 2,000 people have died in the conflict between rival gangs and the authorities over Mexico’s rich illicit drug trade.

A federal prosecutor was shot and killed on Saturday in the northern city of Monterrey, while a police chief and city councilman were killed in the Monterrey suburb of Santa Catarina.

In the state of Nuevo Leon this year, Baltazar Gomez Trejo of Santa Catarina was the sixth police chief to pass away. 23 days had passed since his inauguration.

