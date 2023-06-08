Van der Sloot Handed Over to FBI After Extradition from Peru

On Thursday morning, Joran van der Sloot escaped from a jail in Lima, Peru, and is now traveling to Jorge Chavez International Airport, where he will be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation before departing for the United States.
The main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance in Aruba in May 2005 when she was on a senior trip with Mountain Brook High School in Alabama is Van der Sloot. In connection with an alleged extortion plan tied to her disappearance, he is accused of federal crimes.
Barring any last-minute court judgments preventing his travel to the United States, he is expected to be temporarily moved to the country on Thursday.
Attorney Files Habeas Corpus Petition
Ancón 1 Prison, which is close to Lima, is where Van der Sloot was detained.
Van der Sloot’s attorney, Maximo Altez, submitted a last-ditch plea on Wednesday in an effort to prevent his client from entering the country.
In addition, Altez informed Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the Peruvian court has not yet rejected his Tuesday-filed habeas corpus petition.
According to Altez’s habeas corpus petition, his client was not informed of the “temporary extradition” proceeding against him by Peruvian authorities, which Altez claims is a “serious constitutional violation.”
A Peruvian court mandated the Ancón 1 Prison’s director to inform van der Sloot of the impending transfer on Wednesday.
Van der Sloot was detained in a Peruvian jail for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old woman. Due to his involvement in a drug smuggling incident, while he was incarcerated, he received a longer term than the original 28 years he was given for the murder.
He is accused of extortion and wire fraud in the United States after it was claimed that in March 2010, he attempted to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, information about the location of her daughter’s body.
According to federal prosecutors, van der Sloot requested $250,000, of which $25,000 was paid upfront for the information and the other $150,000 was to be paid when Natalee Holloway’s body was properly identified.
However, American prosecutors claim that van der Sloot misled Beth Holloway’s attorney, John Q. Kelly, on the location of her daughter’s remains.
