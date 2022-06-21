Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Net Worth 2022

Gianna Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has become more popular since the death of the basketball legend and his wife.

Vanessa Bryant, who has stayed out of the public eye for the bulk of her life, has been thrown back into the spotlight due to how her husband and daughter’s deaths were handled.

No matter how much money Vanessa Bryant’s late husband left them as an inheritance, she and her children will be devastated for the rest of their lives. Although her late husband left them a sizable estate, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters will be devastated for the rest of their lives.

Vanessa Bryant Music Video Model

In the early years of her life, Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta was raised by her mother alone when her father left the family and moved to Mexico.

So they had to move in with Vanessa’s aunt and her mother had to work as a shipping clerk to make ends meet for the two of them.

Vanessa’s mother’s continuous dedication to their well-being inspired her to do her best in all aspects of her life.

As a single mother, her mother instilled in her the importance of being a family-oriented person and the inner strength needed to succeed in that role.

When Vanessa was eight years old, her mother married Stephen Laine, who would go on to be her stepfather.

Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta married and assumed her stepfather’s last name, even though she had previously used the name Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta.

In the middle of a concert at Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, a man with a camera approached Vanessa and started filming. Just before her senior year of high school, something happened to her.

She gave him her name and phone number throughout the talk, which led to him asking her to be a model for his next music videos.

After the concert, she was asked to join a picture shoot, and her mother, who made it a point to attend all of Vanessa’s appearances, accompanied her.

Before landing positions with artists like Snoop Dogg, Da Eastsidaz, and Krazy Bones, she worked as a music video model for a variety of lesser-known rappers.

Her parents got even more protective of her throughout her professional life, and they forbid her from dating while she was still in high school.

This rule was broken when she met Kobe Bryant and became famous.

Vanessa Bryant Personal Life

When Vanessa Laine was cast as a music video model for Kobe Bryant’s song video, they first met. That was the catalyst for their friendship to blossom.

When Kobe Bryant and Nicole first met, it was love at first sight, according to everybody who was in the room at the time.

At the end of his first season in the NBA, the nickname “Black Mamba” had already been bestowed upon Kobe Bryant.

They were the youngest stage pair ever when they met in 1999 when Kobe was 21 and Vanessa was 17 years old.

Vanessa Laine accepted Kobe Bryant’s invitation to her first date the night before the filming of the music video wrapped up.

They went to Disneyland for their first date and were compelled to have bodyguards with them the entire time.

At the time of the couple’s relationship’s public disclosure in 2007, Vanessa was still a high school student at Marina.

It was only when she started bringing pictures to school to show her friends that she started to worry about how she was going to handle the situation.

Former Vanessa classmates have said that she had a favorite photo of Kobe shot at her house, where he was photographed playing with her dogs.

Vanessa Bryant’s Net Worth

Vanessa Bryant is worth an estimated $600 million. Vanessa Bryant is best known as the widow of Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend. On January 26, 2020, Kobe and his wife Gigi perished in a helicopter mishap.

