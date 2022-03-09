Victoria Nuland states Russia may capture Ukraine’s bio-labs

“There are biological research facilities in Ukraine, and we are concerned that Russia may seize control of them,” said Victoria Nuland, the United States’ Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Ukraine has "biological research facilities," says Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, when asked by Sen Rubio if Ukraine has biological or chemical weapons, and says she's worried Russia may get them. But she says she's 100% sure if there's a biological attack, it's Russia. pic.twitter.com/uo3dHDMfAS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2022

She stated in her testimony that the United States is attempting to prevent Russia from taking bio-laboratories in Ukraine. Nuland expressed concern that Russia may obtain them. She went on to say that if there is a biological strike, she is 100 percent certain that Russia is behind it.

During her testimony, a YouTube video from the year 2014 came up for debate, in which Nuland supposedly discussed the American strategy for Ukraine.

In 2014 a private phone call from Victoria Nuland was leaked. It's still on Youtube. She is heard describing our government's plans for Ukraine after the coup. She discusses who we were putting in charge, Biden's role, and she says "F the EU." Psaki was asked about it in 2014. pic.twitter.com/LWdYst6qCP — Maze (@mazemoore) March 7, 2022

According to Russia, Ukraine is purportedly deleting bioagents and proof of an American-funded bioweapons development.