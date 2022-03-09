California Examiner

Victoria Nuland states Russia may capture Ukraine’s bio-labs

ByMaria Shiela

Mar 9, 2022
“There are biological research facilities in Ukraine, and we are concerned that Russia may seize control of them,” said Victoria Nuland, the United States’ Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

She stated in her testimony that the United States is attempting to prevent Russia from taking bio-laboratories in Ukraine. Nuland expressed concern that Russia may obtain them. She went on to say that if there is a biological strike, she is 100 percent certain that Russia is behind it.

During her testimony, a YouTube video from the year 2014 came up for debate, in which Nuland supposedly discussed the American strategy for Ukraine.

According to Russia, Ukraine is purportedly deleting bioagents and proof of an American-funded bioweapons development.

