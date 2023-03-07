Video Captures The Terrifying Moment When A Lithium-ion Battery Caused A Fire At A Supermarket In New York

Seven persons were injured on Sunday as a result of a fire that was ignited by a lithium-ion battery that was being used in a scooter at a store in New York.
According to a Facebook post made by Laura Kavanagh, the fire commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, there were six injured individuals, including five firemen, one member of the emergency medical services, and one citizen.
A fire breaks out inside the grocery store during the filming of a video, and a person can be seen attempting to move objects out of the way of the flames. The flames are getting larger, and the individual is disappearing from the view of the camera. At some point, the fire spreads throughout the room before the camera goes away.
The call came in at 10:41 in the morning on Sunday, and by the time the fire was brought under control, there were over 200 personnel of the Fire and EMS departments present at the scene.
In a statement that was published online, Kavanagh described the level of devastation as “exceptional.” “The entirety of the building that is located behind me has been completely levelled. The ceiling has completely collapsed. There is nothing further that can be done.”
How do lithium-ion battery fires start?
Warning signs regarding the batteries were issued by the fire department many days before the blaze broke out.
According to Captain Michael Kozo, who heads up the Fire Safety Education Section for the New York City Fire Department, “fires caused by lithium ion batteries have surged drastically in New York City, with deadly results.”
According to Kozo, rechargeable batteries are frequently included in the package when purchasing electric bicycles, scooters, vehicles, laptops, tablets, phones, and other common household devices.
Batteries that have been damaged, as well as batteries that have been improperly charged, stored, or disposed of, have the potential to overheat, which can spark explosive and aggressive flames that spread quickly and can restart.
NYC Mayor: ‘This is a real issue’
It is “scary” how rapidly the battery exploded, as well as how difficult it is to put out the fire, as said in a video message that Mayor Eric Adams produced after visiting the scene of the incident and releasing a statement about it.
He stated that this is a genuine concern of theirs. “We do not wish for this… to proceed in its current state. E-bikes are a lot of fun to ride for amusement, but they pose a significant risk if they are operated in inappropriate environments or if the incorrect batteries are utilised.
Read More: