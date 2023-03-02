Video Showing A Newborn Being Forced To Vape Sparks Unrest In Australia

In Australia, outrage over a video showing a baby using an e-cigarette while his mother watched has led to a police investigation.
The 11-month-old child from Kempsey, New South Wales, is seen in the Facebook clip being allegedly coerced by another person into inhaling the smoke as his mother stands by and records the incident.
When laughter could be heard in the background, the baby could be seen spewing smoke while coughing.
Those who saw the video claimed it made them feel uneasy.
Welfare workers have stepped-in after last night's vision of a baby boy in NSW being forced to smoke a vape. 7NEWS can reveal more pictures as the child's mother goes to ground. The young mum's family broke their silence to 7NEWS. https://t.co/CWLuQa341d #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/mrZ6lIlMAE
— 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 2, 2023
“It’s awful, nobody can believe it. What would make you give a newborn a vape? “A local was quoted by 7NEWS as stating.
Someone else added: “Disgusting… This is unbelievable.
The New South Wales police launched an inquiry after receiving complaints
A police statement on Wednesday said, “Police have now met with the child’s family and – following advice supplied by medical experts and other governmental organizations – no further police action will be taken.
No One Has Been Arrested
The baby’s family described the footage as “putrid,” but they denounced the mother’s aggressive responses.
An unnamed family member who talked to 7NEWS expressed her disapproval of her relative’s behavior.
It’s truly disgusting, and I won’t pretend otherwise because it is, a family member told 7NEWS in an anonymous statement.
“I took my nephew out of there,” she said.
A different family member said the video was an error.
She stated of the child’s mother, “That was just a stupid mistake that she did with a lot of buddies.
The family, according to her, had received numerous death threats.
She was cited as adding, “There’s no need for the violence.
According to experts, the film normalizes vaping, which can harm your lungs.
The video of the unfortunate child is “very disturbing,” Paige Preston of the Lung Foundation told 7NEWS.
This raises serious concerns since it normalizes vaping and downplays something that is extremely hazardous for both adults and children.
According to Ms. Preston, there is evidence that both short- and long-term lung harm can result from using e-cigarettes and vaping.
