Video Shows A Student Beating A Teacher Unconscious Because The Teacher Took His Nintendo Switch

Unsettling footage this week depicts a 6-foot-6-inch Florida student bashing a female staff member to unconsciousness inside a school after she took away his Nintendo Switch gaming console.
The instructor, who turns and sees her attacker just before he shoves her to the ground, can be seen rushing towards the enraged 17-year-old.
Student Knocks Down Teacher 15 Times
The 270-pound teenager strikes the unconscious paraprofessional 15 times at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast after repeatedly stomping on her.
The teacher was dragged to a nearby hospital as a result of the swift action of several other staff members who saw the savage assault.
She should be able to recuperate from her wounds.
Following tweet shows how the student attacked his teacher.
A #Florida teacher's aide was attacked by a 17-year-old student after confiscating the his Nintendo Switch. The student has been taken into custody, while the teacher is currently recovering from the bodily harm inflicted during the attack
🎥: Flagler County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/GD7oxgIZGK
— Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) February 25, 2023
In a another video made public by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the assailant is shown being handcuffed inside a Matanzas High School classroom.
According to a statement from the police, “the student indicated that he was unhappy with the victim because she took his Nintendo Switch away during class.”
Arriving deputies discovered the teacher bleeding and unresponsive, according to an arrest report.
The out-of-control student, who lives in a group home, started spitting in the teacher’s face and threatened to “murder her” when he got back to school, according to police.
The adolescent repeatedly asked a deputy during processing when he would be let go, and when he didn’t get the answers he wanted, he started kicking a desk and acting violently.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly issued a statement saying, “The actions of this student are utterly horrible and completely uncalled for.” “We hope the victim will recover from this trauma, both mentally and physically.”
The Department of Youth Justice received the teen, who is now facing felony violence raps.
Once the alarming video was made public by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County School authorities released a statement.
The executives stated that they will continue to fully cooperate with the local authorities throughout this inquiry since “the safety and security of our students and employees is of the utmost importance to us.”
