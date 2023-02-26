Video Shows Carjacking Arrest Turn Into Violence

A police officer was shot this month in North Sacramento following a violent arrest for an attempted carjacking. The incident was caught on camera.
The events are seen in footage from three body-worn cameras and one dash cam that was made public on Friday. It starts with police contacting the carjacking victim on February 8 and ends with Clayton Freeman, the suspect, being discovered in the stolen vehicle the following day.
According to authorities, the carjacking took place in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento.
The victim told police, “I glanced and there was a person in the car and then I stopped and I was like, ‘No, please don’t do this.'” “He took off and kind of drugged me as I tried to wander around to attempt to get in the car.”
The following morning at 9:45 a.m., a patrol officer discovered Freeman’s car parked close to Cantalier Street and Baseball Alley.
In The Footage, The Officer Can Be Heard Arguing
In the footage, Freeman and the officer can be heard arguing about the officer’s orders before Freeman eventually switches to the front seat and starts the car.
Before using a Taser, the officer issues several warnings, but they were unsuccessful.
A second officer arrives on the scene as the battle continues, as shown in the in-car video.
According to authorities, Freeman took control of the carjacked vehicle as the second officer exited. The second patrol vehicle was struck by the car as it was moving forward, hurting the officer. Moreover, a third cop and her partner had shown up there, and their car had also been rammed.
The suspect car then turned around and struck the second officer’s car once more.
According to authorities, two cops fired their rifles at the stolen car as it sped away, and the audio of the video clearly shows the sounds of gunfire. The 500 block of Las Palmas Avenue was where the car was discovered.
Freeman visited a local hospital, where non-life-threatening injuries were discovered on him, according to the authorities. Freeman was booked into the Sacramento County Main Prison on the accusation of assault on a peace officer and carjacking on February 13 after gaining medical clearance.
According to the authorities, the injured cop was treated for a leg injury at a local hospital before being released.
The Internal Affairs Bureau and Professional Standards Unit of the Sacramento Police Department are looking into the event. The event will also be investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Force Investigation Team, which will concentrate on force use policy, tactics, and training, the police stated.
Any witnesses with information about this event are encouraged to call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP, according to the Sacramento Police Department (4357).
Callers may qualify for a prize of up to $1,000 while maintaining their anonymity. You can also send anonymous reports through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
