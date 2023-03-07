Video Shows Man Attacking Attendant On Boston Flight After Allegedly Trying To Open Cabin Door

On a United Airlines flight to Boston, a man from Leominster is accused of making threats, attacking a flight attendant, and trying to open an emergency door. He is now facing federal charges. Investigators say he tried to stab the employee with a broken metal spoon.
Someone on the plane took a video where you can hear the man threatening. When the scary things happened on board, the plane was only 45 minutes away from landing at Logan.
On cellphone video, 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres can be heard saying, “Tell them to bring SWAT because they’re going to have to shoot me down today.” “Where do they want to take us? No matter where it is, there will be a lot of blood everywhere.”
U.S. Attorney: Massachusetts man tried to open the emergency door and stab a flight attendant on LA to Boston flight
The Flight Was From LA To Boston
Investigators say that on Sunday, Torres made threats while on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston. Torres starts threatening to kill the men on the plane on the cell phone video. Then he ran down the plane holding a broken spoon and, according to court documents, stabbed a flight attendant three times in the neck area. Several people on the plane helped the crew hold him down until the plane landed and he was arrested.
Authorities say Torres told them that he broke a metal spoon in half in the plane’s bathroom to make a weapon.
You can see the video below:
One of the cabin doors had also been messed with, which was also noticed by the staff. Police say that the suspect said he thought it would be a good idea to open the emergency exit door and jump out of the plane. He is also said to have said that he knew many people would die if he opened the door.
United Airlines put out a statement that said, “The flight landed safely, and law enforcement was there to meet it. There were no serious injuries. We don’t allow any kind of violence on our flights, so this customer won’t be able to fly until an investigation is done.”
United also thanked its flight attendants and passengers for moving quickly.
The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement that there should be a national list of disruptive passengers who are banned from flying.
“When things like this happen, not only does it put the crew’s safety at risk, but it also makes it harder for flight attendants to handle medical, safety, or security emergencies.” AFA President Sarah Nelson said. “It puts everyone in danger, and we won’t stand for that.”
Torres is being charged by the federal government, and he will be back in court on Thursday. He could get life in prison if he is found guilty.
